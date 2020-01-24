Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra confronts Harvey Weinstein in court, saying he overpowered and raped her
- Former Hollywood studio boss once showed up uninvited in underwear with bottle of baby oil and a videotape, actress testifies
- Sciorra is first of Weinstein’s accusers to speak at landmark #MeToo trial
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
