Passengers wear protective masks as they arrive at Los Angeles International Airport. Authorities in Texas are investigating a second suspected Chinese coronavirus case on US soil. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

China coronavirus: US investigating second suspected case

  • Patient is Texas university student who recently returned from Wuhan, the city at heart of outbreak, officials say
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:39am, 24 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Passengers wear protective masks as they arrive at Los Angeles International Airport. Authorities in Texas are investigating a second suspected Chinese coronavirus case on US soil. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE