An undated image provided by the FBI shows Mustafa al-Imam after his capture in October 2017. Photo: AP
Libyan militant gets 19 years in prison for role in Benghazi attacks

  • Mustafa al-Imam had already been convicted of conspiring to support the extremist militia that carried out the attack against US interests
  • He is the second militant convicted in the attacks that killed the American ambassador, a communications specialist and two security officers
Associated Press
Updated: 3:48pm, 24 Jan, 2020

