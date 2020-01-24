An undated image provided by the FBI shows Mustafa al-Imam after his capture in October 2017. Photo: AP
Libyan militant gets 19 years in prison for role in Benghazi attacks
- Mustafa al-Imam had already been convicted of conspiring to support the extremist militia that carried out the attack against US interests
- He is the second militant convicted in the attacks that killed the American ambassador, a communications specialist and two security officers
