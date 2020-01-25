Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US air official tells airlines troubled Boeing 373 MAX could return to service before summer

  • Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson said that the agency could approve the grounded Boeing 737 MAX’s return to service ‘before midyear’
  • Boeing’s bestselling plane has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes killed 346 people
Topic |   Boeing
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:28am, 25 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE