Actress Rosie Perez arrives for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial. Photo: AP Photo
US actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Harvey Weinstein rape trial
- Perez told jurors that Sciorra shared details of the alleged assault, including that Weinstein had pinned her arms above her head as he raped her
- Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
