Firefighters work to extinguish fire from a building in Manhattan's Chinatown district on January 23, 2020. Photo: NYC Fire Department/Twitter
85,000 Chinese museum artefacts lost in New York fire in Lunar New Year disaster

  • ‘One hundred per cent of the museum’s collection’ was lost in the blaze, the Museum of Chinese in America says
  • The museum’s collection included items such as textiles, restaurant menus and ship tickets that tell the story of Chinese migration to the US
Associated Press
Updated: 11:40am, 25 Jan, 2020

