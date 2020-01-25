Firefighters work to extinguish fire from a building in Manhattan's Chinatown district on January 23, 2020. Photo: NYC Fire Department/Twitter
85,000 Chinese museum artefacts lost in New York fire in Lunar New Year disaster
- ‘One hundred per cent of the museum’s collection’ was lost in the blaze, the Museum of Chinese in America says
- The museum’s collection included items such as textiles, restaurant menus and ship tickets that tell the story of Chinese migration to the US
