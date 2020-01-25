A Delta Air Lines aeroplane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Photo: AP
Delta fined US$50,000 for discriminating against Muslims

  • The fine relates to two incidents in July 2016, when Muslim passengers were ordered to disembark their planes despite having done nothing wrong
  • In one case, a couple were ordered off a plane because she was wearing a headscarf and he had sent a text with the word ‘Allah’ in it
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:38pm, 25 Jan, 2020

