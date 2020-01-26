US President Donald Trump speaks at the March for Life on January 24. His lawyers argued on Saturday that the impeachment trial was a politically motivated attempt by Democrats to drive him out of office. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers say Democrats trying to overturn 2016 election

  • Republican lawyers started their defence by saying Trump was a victim of Democratic rage and overzealous agents and prosecutors
  • Acquittal appears likely as Republicans hold a Senate majority, but a poll found 45 per cent of Americans believe Trump should be removed from office
Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:49am, 26 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks at the March for Life on January 24. His lawyers argued on Saturday that the impeachment trial was a politically motivated attempt by Democrats to drive him out of office. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE