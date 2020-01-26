US President Donald Trump speaks at the March for Life on January 24. His lawyers argued on Saturday that the impeachment trial was a politically motivated attempt by Democrats to drive him out of office. Photo: EPA-EFE
Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers say Democrats trying to overturn 2016 election
- Republican lawyers started their defence by saying Trump was a victim of Democratic rage and overzealous agents and prosecutors
- Acquittal appears likely as Republicans hold a Senate majority, but a poll found 45 per cent of Americans believe Trump should be removed from office
Topic | United States
US President Donald Trump speaks at the March for Life on January 24. His lawyers argued on Saturday that the impeachment trial was a politically motivated attempt by Democrats to drive him out of office. Photo: EPA-EFE