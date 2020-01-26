A Boeing 777X plane takes off on its first flight at Paine Field in Everett, Washington state, with the Olympic Mountains in the background. Photo: AP
Boeing’s new 777X completes test flight, as plane maker works to restore reputation
- The 777X is Boeing’s first new model since two fatal crashes led to the global grounding of its 737 MAX plane
- There are also concerns that sales have stalled for the new jet, with orders from China not materialising amid the US-China trade war
Topic | Boeing
