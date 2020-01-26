A traveller wears a mask, after arriving on a direct flight from China, at Vancouver International Airport. Concern is rising about the speed with which the coronavirus has spread beyond China. Photo: Reuters
China coronavirus: Canada confirms its first case as deadly illness spreads
- The man, who had travelled from Wuhan, China via Guangzhou, arrived in Toronto on January 22
- Concern is rising about the speed with which the virus has spread beyond China
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
A traveller wears a mask, after arriving on a direct flight from China, at Vancouver International Airport. Concern is rising about the speed with which the coronavirus has spread beyond China. Photo: Reuters