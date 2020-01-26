A passenger coming from China leaves the terminal at Charles De Gaulle Airport wearing a face mask. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: outbreak spreads West as world works to contain it
- The US, France and Japan have all announced plans to evacuate their citizens from the central Chinese city where the virus originated
- Airports are also stepping up screening as more than 2,000 infections have now been confirmed in over a dozen countries and regions worldwide
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
