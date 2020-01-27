US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting. Photo: dpa
Trump says lead impeachment lawmaker Adam Schiff has ‘not paid the price, yet’
- The US president tweeted that ‘shifty’ Schiff was ‘corrupt’ and ‘probably a very sick man’
- Trump faces charges that he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, and then tried to obstruct an investigation by Congress
Topic | Donald Trump
