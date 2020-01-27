The Google logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US justice officials set to meet and coordinate on Google competition and advertising probe

  • Investigation centres on monopolistic behaviour that may harm consumers through Google’s control of online advertising markets and search traffic
  • Attorneys general from 48 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico formally launched an investigation into Google last year
Topic |   Google
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:18am, 27 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Google logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE