The Google logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
US justice officials set to meet and coordinate on Google competition and advertising probe
- Investigation centres on monopolistic behaviour that may harm consumers through Google’s control of online advertising markets and search traffic
- Attorneys general from 48 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico formally launched an investigation into Google last year
