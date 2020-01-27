John Bolton left his post in September after disagreements with the president. Trump said he fired him. Bolton said he quit. File photo: AFP
Impeachment trial: what does Trump fear most about Bolton’s new book? He has the ‘evidence’, Democrats say
- Donald Trump wanted aid to Ukraine frozen until it helped on probes of political rivals
- Statement was described in an unpublished manuscript by former White House national security adviser John Bolton
