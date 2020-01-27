Billie Eilish won album of the year and record of the year to cap a dominant night of victories at the Grammy Awards. Photo: Reuters
Billie Eilish makes Grammys history, wins top four prizes
- LA artist Billie Eilish sweeps the 2020 Grammys, winning album, record, song and best new artist prizes
- Musicians and stars at Grammys also pay tribute to Kobe Bryant who was killed in helicopter crash
Topic | Music
