Former production assistant Mimi Haleyi arrives to testify against Harvey Weinstein in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Harvey Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi says she tried to fight off disgraced mogul as he forced oral sex on her
- Movie mogul asked allegedly asked the former production assistant for massage and begged her to join him on Paris trip
- She ‘checked out’ during alleged assault and decided to ‘endure it’ as that was the ‘safest thing I could do’
