Britain’s Prince Andrew arrives for a church service at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hillington, Norfolk, on January 19. Photo: AFP
Prince Andrew providing ‘zero cooperation’ in Jeffrey Epstein investigation as FBI probe sex trafficking claims
- US officials reached out to British royal as part of sex trafficking probe, federal prosecutor says in unusual move to ‘set record straight’
- Prince Andrew stepped away from royal duties in November after disastrous TV interview about his relationship with late US financier
