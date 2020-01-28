The Supreme Court’s action means the administration can implement the rule across the country except in Illinois, where a lower court decision blocking it in that state remains in place. Photo: Reuters
US Supreme Court allows new immigration rule barring permanent residency to those deemed likely to require government assistance
- The rule has been criticised by immigrant rights advocates as a ‘wealth test’ that would disproportionately keep out non-white immigrants
- Critics have said the rule would disproportionately bar low-income people from developing countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia from permanent residency
