Pilot Ara Zobayan was at the controls of the helicopter that crashed in California on Sunday, killing all nine people on board including former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Photo: Group 3 Aviation via AP
Kobe Bryant’s pilot may have got lost in fog before fatal helicopter crash, aviation experts suspect
- Pilot had received special clearance to fly; weather was so bad at the time that police and local sheriff’s department had grounded their own choppers
- Coroner’s officials working to recover remains from California hillside where NBA superstar and eight others died
