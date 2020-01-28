The death of Kobe Bryant, a retired star NBA star, shocked the United States. Photo: AFP
Washington Post places reporter Felicia Sonmez on leave after she tweeted about Kobe Bryant’s rape case, resulting in death threats
- Washington Post said tweets displayed poor judgment that undermined work of colleagues
- Felicia Sonmez received tremendous blowback, including death threats and abuse
Topic | United States
