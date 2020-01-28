This satellite image from San Francisco-based Planet Labs Inc purports to show work at a launch pad at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Iran prepares ‘satellite launch’. Will US go ballistic?

  • US fears long-range ballistic technology to put satellites into orbit could launch nukes
  • Iran had at least three major failures with satellite programme last year
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:21pm, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

This satellite image from San Francisco-based Planet Labs Inc purports to show work at a launch pad at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE