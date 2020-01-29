The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, where a flight plane carrying US citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China is expected to land on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China coronavirus: Americans evacuated by plane from Wuhan, city at centre of deadly outbreak
- Plane carrying as many as 240 passengers was chartered by US government to fly out diplomats from consulate
- Aircraft will make refuelling stop in Alaska, where passengers will be screened, before flying on to California
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, where a flight plane carrying US citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China is expected to land on Tuesday. Photo: AP