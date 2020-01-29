The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, where a flight plane carrying US citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China is expected to land on Tuesday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

China coronavirus: Americans evacuated by plane from Wuhan, city at centre of deadly outbreak

  • Plane carrying as many as 240 passengers was chartered by US government to fly out diplomats from consulate
  • Aircraft will make refuelling stop in Alaska, where passengers will be screened, before flying on to California
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:06am, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, where a flight plane carrying US citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China is expected to land on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE