The North Terminal of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, where the passengers will first arrive. Photo: AP
China coronavirus: 240 Americans airlifted from Wuhan face quarantine in California airport hangar

  • A US charter flight leaves Wuhan, many of them staffers from the local US consulate
  • Numerous countries are devising plans to get their nationals out
Associated Press
Updated: 10:42am, 29 Jan, 2020

