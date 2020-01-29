Kobe Bryant was accused in 2003 of raping a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. They settled out of court. File photo: TNS
Washington Post clears reporter Felicia Sonmez after ‘ill timed’ Kobe Bryant rape case tweet sparked death threats
- Felicia Sonmez received tremendous blowback from tweets, including death threats and abuse
- She was initially placed on administrative leave, resulting in backlash from newsroom staff
