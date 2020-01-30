Royce Hall towers over the UCLA campus in Los Angeles. Photo: TNS
US college admissions scam: Chinese mum Xiaoning Sui to plead guilty to securing son’s UCLA spot through US$100,000 bribe
- Sui has been detained in Spain since September, unlike 33 other parents involved in scandal, who were allowed to post bond and remain out of custody
- As part of plea deal, prosecutors and lawyers propose that she spend no additional time in jail after extradition to US
Topic | US college admissions bribery scandal 2019
