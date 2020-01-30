A McDonald’s restaurant in Beijing in 2017. The US fast food giant has closed all of its restaurants in Hubei. Photo: AFP
McDonald’s closes all branches in China’s coronavirus-hit Hubei province
- CEO Chris Kempczinski calls situation ‘fluid’ and ‘concerning’ as he announces decision to shut hundreds of restaurants
- China accounts for 9 per cent of all McDonald’s restaurants, 4 to 5 per cent of its sales and 3 per cent of its income
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
