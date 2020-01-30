A McDonald’s restaurant in Beijing in 2017. The US fast food giant has closed all of its restaurants in Hubei. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

McDonald’s closes all branches in China’s coronavirus-hit Hubei province

  • CEO Chris Kempczinski calls situation ‘fluid’ and ‘concerning’ as he announces decision to shut hundreds of restaurants
  • China accounts for 9 per cent of all McDonald’s restaurants, 4 to 5 per cent of its sales and 3 per cent of its income
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:32am, 30 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A McDonald’s restaurant in Beijing in 2017. The US fast food giant has closed all of its restaurants in Hubei. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE