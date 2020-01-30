The DJI Phantom 3 is unveiled at a launch event in New York in April 2015. The world’s largest maker of consumer drones said it was “extremely disappointed” in the US Interior Department order. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US Interior Department grounds Chinese-made drones over security concerns

  • Fleet of 800 devices to temporarily cease operations, but can still be used for emergency purposes
  • Interior Secretary David Bernhardt also orders halt to purchases of Chinese-made drones
Topic |   Drones
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:18am, 30 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The DJI Phantom 3 is unveiled at a launch event in New York in April 2015. The world’s largest maker of consumer drones said it was “extremely disappointed” in the US Interior Department order. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE