US President Donald Trump holds the signed USMCA on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
﻿Donald Trump signs trade deal with Canada and Mexico, ‘ending the Nafta nightmare’

  • US president holds outdoor ceremony at White House for 400 guests – but doesn’t invite key Democrats who helped pass bill
  • USMCA must still be ratified by Canada’s parliament before it can take effect; Mexico has already approved pact
Reuters
Updated: 4:33am, 30 Jan, 2020

