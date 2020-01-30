Witness Dawn Dunning (right) is questioned by Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast at New York Criminal Court on Wednesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron, accuser says
- Both stars have denied sleeping with disgraced film producer to advance their careers
- Actress Dawn Dunning tells court Weinstein tried to trade movie roles for sex, claiming it was the norm in showbiz
