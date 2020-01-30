Facebook has for years encouraged users to tag people in photographs they upload in their personal posts and the social network stores the collected information. File photo: Shutterstock
Facebook to pay US$550 million to settle face recognition lawsuit and avoid ‘risky and expensive’ trial
- Lawsuit began in 2015, when Illinois users accused Facebook of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act
- Facebook allegedly accomplished this through photo ‘Tag Suggestions’ feature
Topic | Facial recognition
