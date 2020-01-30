The tunnel is about 1.7 metres high, 60 centimetres wide and about 21 metres deep. Photo: Reuters
US authorities discover longest smuggling tunnel from Mexico: it’s 1.3km and sits 21 metres below ground
- The tunnel was about 21 metres deep and came equipped with lift, rail cart system, ventilation, and drainage system
- Tunnels are just one method of moving drugs or people into the US
Topic | Mexico
The tunnel is about 1.7 metres high, 60 centimetres wide and about 21 metres deep. Photo: Reuters