Writer E. Jean Carroll says US President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York department store dressing room in the 1990s. Photo: AP
Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll seeks his DNA for dress test

  • Aim is to determine whether US president’s genetic material is on outfit she wore during alleged incident
  • In 1998, Bill Clinton acknowledged ‘inappropriate intimate relationship’ with White House intern Monica Lewinsky after his DNA was found on her dress
Associated Press
Updated: 3:38am, 31 Jan, 2020

