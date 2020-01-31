Writer E. Jean Carroll says US President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York department store dressing room in the 1990s. Photo: AP
Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll seeks his DNA for dress test
- Aim is to determine whether US president’s genetic material is on outfit she wore during alleged incident
- In 1998, Bill Clinton acknowledged ‘inappropriate intimate relationship’ with White House intern Monica Lewinsky after his DNA was found on her dress
