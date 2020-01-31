An image shows the sun's surface at the highest resolution ever taken, shot by the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on the island of Maui, in Hawaii, on Wednesday. Photo: NSO/NSF/AURA via Reuters
New telescope shows sun’s surface in most detailed photos yet
- Hot plasma can be seen rising and sinking inside cell-like structures the size of Texas
- Images were captured by Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope installed on top of volcano in Hawaii
Topic | Space
An image shows the sun's surface at the highest resolution ever taken, shot by the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on the island of Maui, in Hawaii, on Wednesday. Photo: NSO/NSF/AURA via Reuters