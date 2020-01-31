An aircraft chartered to evacuate Americans from Wuhan arrives at March Air Reserve Base in California on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

China coronavirus: US citizen evacuated from Wuhan quarantined after trying to flee base

  • Individual was one of 195 Americans airlifted to California airbase from city at centre of outbreak
  • Evacuee must now stay on base for entire 14-day incubation period of virus
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Updated: 6:25am, 31 Jan, 2020

