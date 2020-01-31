Dr Charles Lieber leaves court after being charged with lying to the federal authorities in connection with aiding China. Photo: Reuters
US$1 million bail set for Harvard professor Charles Lieber, who was charged with hiding China ties
- Chemistry department chair is accused of lying about his participation in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, which targets overseas scientists and researchers
- He allegedly agreed to do research, write articles and apply for patents on behalf of Chinese school for US$50,000 per month and US$150,000 in living expenses
Topic | US-China relations
