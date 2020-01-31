US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Trump impeachment: key Republican senator to vote against further witnesses, signalling early end to trial

  • ‘There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven’ but does not constitute impeachable offence, Senator Alexander said
  • Democrats hoped former national security adviser John Bolton could have testified that military aid to Ukraine was tied to investigation of Joe Biden
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:04pm, 31 Jan, 2020

