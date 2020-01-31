US pilots sued American Airlines to force the company to halt flights to China amid the virus outbreak. Photo: AFP
American Airlines pilots sue to halt US-China flights amid coronavirus fears

  • The Allied Pilots Association asked a judge to approve an injunction to stop further flights until more information is known about the outbreak
  • Delta Air Lines said it will temporarily suspend all US-China flights till April 30
DPA
Updated: 11:29pm, 31 Jan, 2020

