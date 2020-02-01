A Chinese Cosco container ship unloads at the port of Hamburg in Germany in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
US lifts Iran sanctions on one unit of Chinese shipping giant Cosco
- Treasury partially reverses punishment to company for transporting Iranian oil after China raised issue in trade talks with Washington
- US had blacklisted two Cosco subsidiaries in September, sending worldwide freight costs to record highs and disrupting global shipping market
Topic | US-China trade war
A Chinese Cosco container ship unloads at the port of Hamburg in Germany in July 2018. Photo: Reuters