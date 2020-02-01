It is not known if pilot Ara Zobayan (standing outside helicopter) was flying on instruments at the time of the wreck. Photo: Group 3 Aviation via AP
Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash not certified to fly in fog
- Pilots for Island Express Helicopters limited to operating only when they could see clearly outside aircraft in daylight, US officials say
- Company has suspended all services after fatal crash that killed NBA star, his daughter and seven others
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
It is not known if pilot Ara Zobayan (standing outside helicopter) was flying on instruments at the time of the wreck. Photo: Group 3 Aviation via AP