US President Donald Trump says people who pose a risk of transmitting the coronavirus will temporarily be stopped from entering the United States. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: US bars entry to foreigners travelling from China, declares public health emergency
- Foreigners travelling from China to the US will be denied entry starting Sunday
- US citizens travelling from Hubei province will be quarantined for two weeks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
