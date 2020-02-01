Demonstrators at a rally outside the US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban expanded to add six countries, including Myanmar and Nigeria
- Move could reignite debate over whether policy discriminates against Muslims, although most nations added do not have Muslim majorities
- Other countries facing new restrictions are Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan
