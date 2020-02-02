Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US confirms 8th case of virus in person who travelled to China; Pentagon agrees to provide quarantine housing for up to 1,000 people
- Latest US patient, who was not identified, is in Massachusetts. The virus has so far resulted in 259 deaths in China, although none outside the country
- The Pentagon will provide housing support for people who may need to be quarantined
