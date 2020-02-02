Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US confirms 8th case of virus in person who travelled to China; Pentagon agrees to provide quarantine housing for up to 1,000 people

  • Latest US patient, who was not identified, is in Massachusetts. The virus has so far resulted in 259 deaths in China, although none outside the country
  • The Pentagon will provide housing support for people who may need to be quarantined
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:41am, 2 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE