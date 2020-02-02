President Donald Trump holds a chart as he talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo: AP Photo
Emails from scientists and officials show the fallout from Trump’s ‘crazy’ claims about Hurricane Dorian
- A top National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration official even called the president’s behaviour ‘crazy’
- The emails were released folling a Freedom of Information request
Topic | Donald Trump
President Donald Trump holds a chart as he talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo: AP Photo