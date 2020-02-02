Audience members listen as Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at rally in Davenport, Iowa. Photo: Reuters
Iowa caucuses: Democrats make final pitch before first vote of US presidential race
- Iowa has traditionally served as a vital launching point – or burial ground – for presidential campaigns
- Monday’s crunch vote has created an air of suspense, with no clear Democratic front runner
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
