Audience members listen as Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at rally in Davenport, Iowa. Photo: Reuters
Iowa caucuses: Democrats make final pitch before first vote of US presidential race

  • Iowa has traditionally served as a vital launching point – or burial ground – for presidential campaigns
  • Monday’s crunch vote has created an air of suspense, with no clear Democratic front runner
Updated: 2:10pm, 2 Feb, 2020

