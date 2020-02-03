An Air Force carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Navy Ensign Joshua Watson, at Dover Air Force Base. Photo: AP Photo
Al-Qaeda in Yemen claims responsibility for deadly Florida naval base shooting
- The group posted an 18-minute video claiming the attack, but did not provide evidence of training the shooter
- Three people were killed in the attack in December
Topic | Saudi Arabia
