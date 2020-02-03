Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and US President Donald Trump have run competing Super Bowl ads. File photo: TNS
Bloomberg is short, Trump is a pathological liar: two rich men who want US presidency trade insults and buy expensive Super Bowl ads
- US president pokes fun at height of billionaire Democrat candidate who returns fire about Trump’s ‘fake hair, obesity and spray-on tan’
- Campaigns of both men buy expensive ads shown at Super Bowl
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and US President Donald Trump have run competing Super Bowl ads. File photo: TNS