The W76-2 has been fitted atop an undisclosed number of Trident ballistic missiles carried aboard the US Navy’s Ohio-class submarines. File photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US now arms submarines with ‘low-yield’ W76-2 nukes, less powerful than Hiroshima bomb

  • US already uses at lower-yield air-launched nuclear weapons, but are arming subs with them for first time
  • The yield, or destructive power, of the W76-2 is classified. But experts say it may be about 5 kilotons
Topic |   War and conflict
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:37pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The W76-2 has been fitted atop an undisclosed number of Trident ballistic missiles carried aboard the US Navy’s Ohio-class submarines. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE