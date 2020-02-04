The W76-2 has been fitted atop an undisclosed number of Trident ballistic missiles carried aboard the US Navy’s Ohio-class submarines. File photo: AP
US now arms submarines with ‘low-yield’ W76-2 nukes, less powerful than Hiroshima bomb
- US already uses at lower-yield air-launched nuclear weapons, but are arming subs with them for first time
- The yield, or destructive power, of the W76-2 is classified. But experts say it may be about 5 kilotons
Topic | War and conflict
The W76-2 has been fitted atop an undisclosed number of Trident ballistic missiles carried aboard the US Navy’s Ohio-class submarines. File photo: AP