WestJet planes are seen at Vancouver International Airport in Canada. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus ‘prank’ forces Jamaica-bound flight back to Canada

  • The Westjet flight to Montego Bay had to be diverted after a passenger stood up almost halfway through the flight and declared that he had the virus
  • Canadian police confirmed a 29-year-old man from Thornhill, Ontario was arrested and has been charged with mischief
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:25pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

WestJet planes are seen at Vancouver International Airport in Canada. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE