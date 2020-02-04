WestJet planes are seen at Vancouver International Airport in Canada. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus ‘prank’ forces Jamaica-bound flight back to Canada
- The Westjet flight to Montego Bay had to be diverted after a passenger stood up almost halfway through the flight and declared that he had the virus
- Canadian police confirmed a 29-year-old man from Thornhill, Ontario was arrested and has been charged with mischief
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
WestJet planes are seen at Vancouver International Airport in Canada. Photo: Reuters