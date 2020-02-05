The Chinese WeChat social media platform has become a freewheeling arena for political discourse in Canada. Photo: Shutterstock
WeChat user is charged US$38,000 for spreading fake news in Canada, putting scrutiny on a freewheeling political arena
- Toronto construction worker Wu Jian has lost a defamation lawsuit for using WeChat to spread what a judge called malicious falsehoods about a community leader
- The ruling suggests Canada’s courts will punish people who use WeChat to spread lies, even if the number of readers is unknown, a tech lawyer says
Topic | WeChat
