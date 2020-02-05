World Bank President David Malpass at a news conference at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing in November. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: World Bank to lower global growth forecast over outbreak

  • Rebound had been predicted after easing of US-China trade tensions, but epidemic is posing threat to worldwide supply chains
  • ‘A lot of Chinese goods’ are transported via passenger aircraft, World Bank chief says, as airlines suspend flights amid virus fears
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:35am, 5 Feb, 2020

